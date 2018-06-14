Kejriwal gets backing from Yechury, Tejashwi and Kamal Haasan over dharna at Delhi L-G's office

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday received support from Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over the 4th-day camping at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the central government was using the office of the L-G to "obstruct" the elected government in Delhi in discharging of its constitutional duties.
"... This is despicable. The Centre must abandon this course of confrontation right away," Yechury tweeted.
BJP central government is using the office of the LG to obstruct the elected state government in Delhi to discharge its constitutional duties. This is despicable. The Centre must abandon this course of confrontation right away.
Haasan, who launched his own political party -- Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) -- tweeted "interference in the functioning of an elected government is "unacceptable in a democracy".
Interference in the functioning of an elected government is unacceptable in a democracy. In fact what is happening in Delhi and in TN/Pondicherry are not too different. It is frustrating for people who want a change for the better. @ArvindKejriwal
Tejashwi Yadav, in a Hindi tweet said that the "dictatorial Centre" has made a "mockery of democracy" in Delhi and Puduchery.
तानाशाही केंद्र ने दिल्ली और पुदुचेरी मे लोकतंत्र का तमाशा बना दिया है।जनता द्वारा चुनी गई सरकारों के कामकाज में केंद्र अधीन सरकारी मोहरों को आगे कर बाधा डालना जनतंत्र के संदर्भों और अपेक्षाओ को लहुलुहान करना है।अवाम ने अपने उद्देश्यों की पूर्ति के लिए बहुमत से ये सरकारें चुनी है
Rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav also came out in support of Kejriwal, saying "the elected government is not being allowed to work for one reason or the other."
"It is not a good precedent being set that the elected government is not allowed to work. It may be mentioned that this is not a failure of the state government, but the people of Delhi are being neglected due to the unnecessary tussle between the LG and the state government," he said in a statement.
The Delhi unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) also strongly condemned the attitude of Lt Governor Anil Baijal "by not meeting" the chief minister and his ministers who are sitting since Monday in the waiting hall of the LG Secretariat office.
"The CPI is of the view that no constitutional authority in Delhi can be an agent of any political party or its ideology and cannot bypass or neglect the elected government of Delhi," the party said in a statement.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to resolve the issue immediately.
Pointing that the Delhi Chief Minister has been sitting on dharna at the Lieutenant Governor’s office for a few days, the Trinamool Congress has backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, saying an “elected CM must get due respect”.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that the government of India and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi must immediately resolve the problem so that people of the national capital do not suffer.
. @ArvindKejriwal, CM of Delhi is sitting in a dharna in LG’s office for the last few days in the capital city of the country. Elected CM must get due respect. May I appeal to the Govt of India and @LtGovDelhi to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer
Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain - have held a sit-in the L-G's office since Monday evening over their demands, including a direction to officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work. They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.
