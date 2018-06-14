हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal gets backing from Yechury, Tejashwi and Kamal Haasan over dharna at Delhi L-G's office

Arvind Kejriwal with his three ministers -- Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain -- is on the fourth day of his sit-in outside Anil Baijal's office

Kejriwal gets backing from Yechury, Tejashwi and Kamal Haasan over dharna at Delhi L-G&#039;s office
Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday received support from Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over the 4th-day camping at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. 

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the central government was using the office of the L-G to "obstruct" the elected government in Delhi in discharging of its constitutional duties.

"... This is despicable. The Centre must abandon this course of confrontation right away," Yechury tweeted.

 

Haasan, who launched his own political party -- Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) -- tweeted "interference in the functioning of an elected government is "unacceptable in a democracy".

 

Tejashwi Yadav, in a Hindi tweet said that the "dictatorial Centre" has made a "mockery of democracy" in Delhi and Puduchery. 

 

Rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav also came out in support of Kejriwal, saying "the elected government is not being allowed to work for one reason or the other." 

"It is not a good precedent being set that the elected government is not allowed to work. It may be mentioned that this is not a failure of the state government, but the people of Delhi are being neglected due to the unnecessary tussle between the LG and the state government," he said in a statement.

The Delhi unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) also strongly condemned the attitude of Lt Governor Anil Baijal "by not meeting" the chief minister and his ministers who are sitting since Monday in the waiting hall of the LG Secretariat office. 

"The CPI is of the view that no constitutional authority in Delhi can be an agent of any political party or its ideology and cannot bypass or neglect the elected government of Delhi," the party said in a statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to resolve the issue immediately.

Pointing that the Delhi Chief Minister has been sitting on dharna at the Lieutenant Governor’s office for a few days, the Trinamool Congress has backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, saying an “elected CM must get due respect”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that the government of India and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi must immediately resolve the problem so that people of the national capital do not suffer.
 

 

Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain - have held a sit-in the L-G's office since Monday evening over their demands, including a direction to officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work. They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalKejriwal on dharnaAAPSitaram YechuryTejashwi YadavKamal Haasan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close