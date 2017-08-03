close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ken-Betwa interlinking project to be launched soon: Water Resources minister Uma Bharti

Water Resources minister Uma Bharti said the inter-linking of all the planned rivers will help generate over 30,000 MW of power.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:59
Ken-Betwa interlinking project to be launched soon: Water Resources minister Uma Bharti
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Ken-Betwa project, the first river inter-linking project in the country, is set to "take off any day" now, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Water Resources minister Uma Bharti said all environmental and related clearances have been obtained and once the Madhya Pradesh and the Uttar Pradesh governments agree on the water sharing issue, the project's launch date would be announced.

She said the inter-linking of all the planned rivers will help generate over 30,000 MW of power.

Ken-Betwa link is one of the 16 river-linking proposals under Peninsular Component of National Perspective Plan (NPP) for Water Resources Development for which feasibility report was prepared by the National Water Development Agency in 1995 and circulated among the concerned state governments.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding was signed among the union government and the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on August 25, 2005 in the presence of the Prime Minister for preparation of Detailed Project Report for the project.

TAGS

Ken-Betwa projectLok SabhaWater Resources minister Uma BhartiMadhya PradeshUttar Pradesh

From Zee News

Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Water Resources minister Uma Bharti
India

Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Water Re...

India

IAS officer facing graft charges removed as MSRDC MD

Maharashtra taxi rules discriminates between black-and-yellow cabs and Ola-Uber: Bombay High Court
MaharashtraIndia

Maharashtra taxi rules discriminates between black-and-yell...

World

Saudi Arabia slams Iran over probe into attacks on missions

WorldAsia

Chinese military daily newspaper asks Indian troops to with...

Shocking! Woman delivers baby inside auto after hospital allegedly refuses to admit
India

Shocking! Woman delivers baby inside auto after hospital al...

North East

Quake rocks north eastern region

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Nurse removed after found guilty of medical negl...

Hindu students in Haryana school forced to read namaz, pressurised to convert to Islam – Watch them narrating their ordeal
Haryana

Hindu students in Haryana school forced to read namaz, pres...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Niti Aayog’s hands-off approach

The abuse of rape laws is far too rampant in India

DNA Edit | Fighting black property: Aadhaar for real-estate registrations a right step

Lower staff satisfactions can lead to financial fraud

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat