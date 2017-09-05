close
Kenya to hold new presidential election on October 17

Kenya's electoral body on Monday set October 17 for a repeat of presidential elections following the directive from the Supreme Court on Friday last week.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 08:03

Nairobi: Kenya's electoral body on Monday set October 17 for a repeat of presidential elections following the directive from the Supreme Court on Friday last week.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said there shall be no fresh nominations in the envisaged fresh election which was ordered by the Supreme Court that annulled the presidential elections held on August 8.

Chebukati said opposition leader Raila Odinga along with his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and President Uhuru Kenyatta along with his running mate, William Ruto shall be the only candidates, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Commission is revising the operational and procedural requirements for the conduct of the fresh election and will share details with stakeholders sooner than later," he said.

"The Commission calls for patience and understanding among all stakeholders as we work together to deliver free, fair, credible and peaceful elections," he said.

The Supreme Court on September 1 called for a new election within 60 days after finding irregularities in the re-election of Kenyatta in last month's elections.

The court ruled that the presidential elections were not conducted in accordance with the constitution rendering the result invalid, null and void. The court said that Kenyatta was not validly elected.

Four out of the six-judge bench at the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Odinga who is from National Super Alliance (NASA) party that contested the election results and filed a petition at the apex court to have them overturned.
 

Kenya presidential election Wafula Chebukati

