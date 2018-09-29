हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Drugs

Kerala: 30 kg ecstasy drug bound for Malaysia seized

The drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore.

Image Courtesy: ANI

The Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotics cell on Saturday seized around 30 kg of ecstasy drug from a courier office in Kochi, Kerala. 

The psychoactive drug, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) were recovered from a courier office, ANI reported. The source, however, has not been detected yet and investigations are underway.

The drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore.
 
The search was carried out after Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner A S Ranjith received an information in this regard, and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy was seized.

According to officials, in a bid to evade detection during scanning at the airport, the drugs were kept in 64 packets and were covered with carbon papers.

Preliminary probe suggests that the parcel, bound for Malaysia, was despatched by an international smuggling racket, officials said, adding an investigation had been initiated to trace the origin of the drug. 

(With Agency Inputs)

