Kerala

Kerala BJP chief gets letter threatening Rajiv Gandhi-like assassination

The Kerala unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday received a death threat through a letter from Mumbai.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

The Kerala unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), PS Sreedharan Pillai, on Saturday received a death threat through a letter from Mumbai. According to news agency ANI, the BJP has already registered a complaint in this regard with the police in Thiruvananthapuram.

The threat letter has allegedly been sent by a 66-year-old man from Kerala, who lives in Kerala. In the letter, he has threatened that he would join the BJP rath yatra in Kerala and “give a news similar to Rajiv Gandhi’s death”. The letter, dated October 29, was sent to the party's headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and carries the name of Mohan K Nair.

The letter reads, “I'm a 66-year-old Malayalee from Mumbai. I will come to Kerala, join BJP's Rath Yatra and give a news similar to Rajiv Gandhi's death.”

The letter refers to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was killed in a suicide bombing during a public rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. At least 14 others got killed in the assassination bid.

As Rajiv Gandhi arrived for the public meeting near Chennai, several supporters garlanded and greeted him. One of them approached him and bent down to touch his feet. She detonated an RDX explosive-laden belt tucked below her dress. The incident was even caught on camera.

Tags:
KeralaKerala BJP chiefKerala BJP chief threatRajiv Gandhi assassination

