Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues war against Sangh, BJP; calls Javadekar's comment 'publicity stunt'

NEW DELHI: Hours before BJP chief Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar for terming CPI(M) the “Communist Party- Maoist.”

Slammed the Rashtriya Svyayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP for statements “against constitutionally elected” government, Vijayan posted a series of tweets:

Yesterday RSS; now Union Minister makes insulting statement against constitutionally elected Kerala Govt. Total disrespect of Federalism. pic.twitter.com/YokbfgEJQY — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) October 2, 2017

He further added, “It sounds nothing more than a cheap publicity stunt for upcoming BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in Kerala, Aren't you also Instigating Hatred?”

On Monday, Pinarayi wrote a scathing Facebook post against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for alleging that the government supports anti-national elements. "Keralites do not need advice on patriotism from the RSS,” he had said.

Defending the RSS, Javadekar shot back at the CPI(M) government saying, “CPM has always indulged in murder politics in Kerala. It is desperate and on a killing spree.” He then equated the ‘M’ in CPM to “Maoists” and not “Marxists”.

“The irresponsible statement by Javdekar equating democratically functioning CPI (Marxist) party with Maoists is highly condemnable,” Vijayan wrote on twitter.

“He referring Kannur as my native place is just a weak technique made to smokescreen the atrocities committed by RSS & his party followers. Mr Javdekar please advise Amit Shah to sincerely enquire into the outrageous mayhem created by the RSS and BJP followers in Kannur. Mr Shah will get to know, that these very followers defied all initiatives for peace including those in which RSS/BJP leaders took part. People of Kerala respect the constitution but also desire the Union Minister(s) to support Kerala govt's secular & peace initiatives,” he added.

Shah will kick-off a 15-day Jan Raksha Yatra on Monday.