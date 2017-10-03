close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues war against Sangh, BJP; calls Javadekar's comment 'publicity stunt'

In a series of tweets, Vijayan slammed the RSS and the BJP for statements against CPI(M)

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 08:22
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues war against Sangh, BJP; calls Javadekar&#039;s comment &#039;publicity stunt&#039;
File photo

NEW DELHI: Hours before BJP chief Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar for terming CPI(M) the “Communist Party- Maoist.”

In a series of tweets, Vija

Slammed the Rashtriya Svyayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP for statements “against constitutionally elected” government, Vijayan posted a series of tweets:

He further added, “It sounds nothing more than a cheap publicity stunt for upcoming BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in Kerala, Aren't you also Instigating Hatred?”

On Monday, Pinarayi wrote a scathing Facebook post against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for alleging that the government supports anti-national elements. "Keralites do not need advice on patriotism from the RSS,” he had said.

Defending the RSS, Javadekar shot back at the CPI(M) government saying, “CPM has always indulged in murder politics in Kerala. It is desperate and on a killing spree.” He then equated the ‘M’ in CPM to “Maoists” and not “Marxists”.

“The irresponsible statement by Javdekar equating democratically functioning CPI (Marxist) party with Maoists is highly condemnable,” Vijayan wrote on twitter.

“He referring Kannur as my native place is just a weak technique made to smokescreen the atrocities committed by RSS & his party followers. Mr Javdekar please advise Amit Shah to sincerely enquire into the outrageous mayhem created by the RSS and BJP followers in Kannur. Mr Shah will get to know, that these very followers defied all initiatives for peace including those in which RSS/BJP leaders took part. People of Kerala respect the constitution but also desire the Union Minister(s) to support Kerala govt's secular & peace initiatives,” he added.

Shah will kick-off a 15-day Jan Raksha Yatra on Monday.

TAGS

Pinarayi VijayanPrakash Javadekar

From Zee News

Eiffel Tower goes dark for Las Vegas, Marseille victims
World

Eiffel Tower goes dark for Las Vegas, Marseille victims

India

Congressional resolution introduced to celebrate birth anni...

World

French MPs to vote tough anti-terrorism law

Amazon&#039;s second festive sale starts tomorrow. Read details here
Technology

Amazon's second festive sale starts tomorrow. Read det...

Taj Mahal absent from Yogi govt&#039;s tourism booklet
Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal absent from Yogi govt's tourism booklet

MH370 mystery: Australia has &#039;better understanding&#039; of missing aircraft&#039;s location
World

MH370 mystery: Australia has 'better understanding...

After Las Vegas massacre, Trump silent on gun control
World

After Las Vegas massacre, Trump silent on gun control

Vegas carnage unavoidable, security experts say
World

Vegas carnage unavoidable, security experts say

Las Vegas shooting: Weapons, explosives recovered from gunman&#039;s home, hotel room
World

Las Vegas shooting: Weapons, explosives recovered from gunm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Changing real estate: RERA orders have brought relief to homebuyers, DNA looks at the development

25 years of a 'public movement' called Zee TV

Las Vegas massacre: Is ISIS' claim a desperate stunt to make them appear relevant?

A full-blown agrarian crisis?

Safeguarding India's interests abroad