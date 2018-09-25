हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala: Church withdraws restrictions imposed on Sister Lucy Kalapura

Sister Lucy Kalapura, who returned to her parish in Waynad on Sunday, was asked to keep away from all church duties, conducting prayers and other activities related to the Syro Malabar catholic church.

Waynad: The church Monday withdrew restrictions imposed on a Catholic nun for participating in the recent protest by nuns in Kochi, demanding the arrest of rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Sister Lucy Kalapura, who returned to her parish in Waynad on Sunday, was asked to keep away from all church duties, conducting prayers and other activities related to the Syro Malabar Catholic church.

The decision to lift the ban on the nun was taken at a meeting of the parish at the St Marys Church Karakkamala in the district Monday.

A group of believers also protested in front of the parish hall, demanding the withdrawal of action against the nun.

Speaking to reporters, Sr Lucy Kalapura said that she was happy that the church lifted the ban on her. "It is a victory of justice", she added.

The nuns had protested for 13 days, demanding the arrest of the Bishop who was accused of repeatedly raping a nun.

Mulakkal, who was subsequently arrested on Saturday after three days of intense grilling by Kerala police, is now in 12 day judicial custody.

