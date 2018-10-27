Kerala CM takes on Amit Shah, says his remark on Sabarimala is against Constitution

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

KERALA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed BJP president Amit Shah stating the latter's comment on Sabarimala devotees' arrest are against constitution and law of the land. 

Vijayan was responding to Shah's statement at Kannur where the latter favoured Sabarimala devotees and said that BJP is standing like a rock with the devotees.

Shah had said, "Today in Kerala, there is a struggle going on between religious beliefs and the state government's cruelty. More than 2,000 activists and workers from BJP, RSS and other organisations have been arrested. Left government be warned, BJP is standing like a rock with devotees."

Shah also warned Vijayan to stop the politics over Sabarimala arrests else his (Vijayan's)  government won't last long. Shah added that the BJP workers would give befitting replies if the schemes don't stop.

Vijayan responded that Amit Shah's statement is a clear intention that BJP's agenda is to not guarantee fundamental rights, comparing it to the agenda of the RSS and Sangh parivar.

Vijayan added his government came to power with people's mandate and not at the mercy of BJP, news agency ANI reported. "Amit Shah who threatened to topple our government should remember that this government came to power, not at the mercy of BJP, but the people’s mandate," Vijayan said. 

"His (Amit Shah) message is to sabotage the people’s mandate," Kerala chief minister added.

Shah had earlier said that BJP is standing like a rock with devotees who are protesting outside Sabarimala Temple. Scores of protesters have gathered outside the Ayyappa temple to restrict the entry of menstruating women. 

While the state government has said that it has to abide by the apex court, protestors have said that their beliefs and traditions cannot be compromised with. Among them are BJP and RSS workers as well. 

While protestors have claimed they are peaceful, the BJP party chief hinted that there are elements which are trying to give the protests here a different image. "In the name of court judgement, those who want to incite violence, let me tell you that there are many temples which run on different rules and norms," he said.

While Shah trained his guns at the state government, the ruling CPI-M here has said that it has done all to ensure police protection is provided to all devotees and that it is BJP that is trying to gain political mileage by inciting violence.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that RSS workers had turned the shrine into a war zone. "Kerala government made it clear in front of the Supreme Court that it will implement the verdict. The government arranged all facilities. Neither the government nor the police tried to block the devotees. The RSS tried to make Sabarimala Temple a war zone," he said, adding though that there was no failure of law and order here.

The sanctum sanctorum of the famed temple was closed around 10 PM on Monday – the day that saw five women making an unsuccessful effort to pray at the hill temple, where tradition had barred women aged between 10 and 50. The entire state had been on the boil since the temple opened its doors for the first time since the September 28 verdict of SC permitting women of menstruating age - considered 'impure' according to local beliefs - to enter the shrine.

The revered Hindu temple is set to open again on November 17.

