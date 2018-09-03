हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: 10 dead from Leptospirosis in a month, several others suffer from bacterial diseases

With life limping to normalcy, cleaning operations continued in several parts of the state, including worst-hit Kuttanad and Wayanad.

Kerala floods: 10 dead from Leptospirosis in a month, several others suffer from bacterial diseases

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the devastating Kerala floods, at least 10 people have died between August 1 to September 2 from Leptospirosis. As many as 302 confirmed and 719 suspected cases of the bacterial disease have also been reported in the state since August 1, most of them in Kozhikode district.

A deluge in flood-hit Kerala finally let up after days of heavy rainfall and severe floods, giving some respite for thousands of marooned families. However, authorities have been fearing an outbreak of disease among more than 200,000 people who crammed into relief camps.

The India Meteorological Department had issued red alerts in several districts following the massive floods. India's military used boats and helicopters and led rescue efforts to reach people in communities cut off for days by the floods. Many were even trapped on rooftops and the upper floors of their homes and were in desperate need of food and potable water.

Kerala witnessed incessant rain and worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rain and severe floods. The rain and floods claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

The contribution to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Fund reached around Rs 1027 crore. The Kerala assembly adopted a unanimous resolution seeking more funds from the Centre to rebuild the state battered by torrential rains which claimed 483 lives since the onset of the southwest monsoon on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of almost all states have offered funds to Kerala to help it combat the devastation. The rains had affected over 55 lakh people and left a trail of destruction.

With life limping to normalcy, cleaning operations continued in several parts of the state, including worst-hit Kuttanad and Wayanad. More than 60,000 volunteers are engaged in the operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

