IAF

Kerala floods: IAF provides medical assistance to nearly 2500 patients across relief camps - Watch

The over 2-minute clip has been shared by IAF on their official Twitter handle.

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 2500 patients at various camps in the flood-affected areas in Kerala have been provided medical assistance by the Indian Air Force (IAF) doctors and medical assistants so far.

In a video released by IAF, footages of the relief operations show how courageously the IAF personnel rescued the people from the affected area. The over 2-minute clip has been shared by IAF on their official Twitter handle.

The deadly monsoon rains savaged Kerala with heavy rains and severe floods. "Over 10.78 lakh displaced people, including 2.12 lakh women and one lakh children below 12 years of age, have been sheltered in 3,200 relief camps. Today, 602 persons were rescued from various places as the rains receded," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said earlier this week.

The Centre has declared Kerala flood as a severe calamity. The Chief Minister, however, said that there have been demands from various quarters to declare the floods as a national calamity.

An all-party meeting was also held to take stock of the flood situation. The government on August 29 honoured fishermen who participated in the rescue operations.

With flood water level receding in many places, people have started returning to their homes and begun cleaning operations. The state government has also decided to distribute cleaning kits to them, Vijayan added.

He further said that as many as 1,500 army personnel were engaged in rescue operations and people stranded on rooftops and inaccessible areas were being winched with the help of defence helicopters.

(With inputs from agencies)

IAF Kerala Floods Kerala Rains

