Kerala floods: India welcomes contributions from NRIs, PIOs but to resolve rehabilitation through domestic aid, says MEA

Clearing the doubt on accepting the assistance of financial aid from foreign countries for flood-ravaged Kerala, Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said in a statement that the government welcomes contributions from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

However, the statement added in line with the existing policy, the government stands by its commitment to resolve the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts.

The government has also extended its appreciation for the offers that have been pouring from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist India in supporting Kerala.

"The Government of India deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods. In line with the existing policy, the Government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts. Contributions to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from NRIs, PIOs and international entities such as foundations would, however, be welcome."

A number of countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Maldives have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala but India said that it will not accept the help. On Tuesday, the UAE, where most of the expatriates are from Kerala, had offered $100 million or Rs 700 crore as an aid to the state to overcome the devastation caused by the worst floods in almost 100 years. The government of Maldives had also offered to donate USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh) for flood-affected people in Kerala. It is understood that the UN is also offering some assistance for Kerala.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram that the state will initiate high-level discussions, if needed, with authorities at the Centre to enable the transfer of fund from the UAE government in the wake of the deluge in Kerala.

Vijayan said that according to the 2016 National Disaster Management Policy if the government of another country voluntarily offers assistance as a goodwill gesture in solidarity with the disaster victims, the Central government may accept the offer.

The Congress party termed the financial assistance by the government "quite disappointing" given the magnitude of the crisis faced by the state. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Oommen Chandy wrote that the flood-devastated state is expecting "reasonable monetary help" to support the people get back to normal life.

PM Modi, who had visited the coastal state to take stock of the situation, announced a relief of Rs 500 crore to aid relief and rescue operations. This was in addition to the Rs 100 crore aid announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, have claimed lives of 231 people besides rendering over 14 lakh people homeless.