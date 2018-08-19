हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala floods: Over 6 lakh moved to relief camps, no heavy rain in next 5 days

NDMA said that over 6.33 lakh people have taken shelter in nearly 3,000 relief camps in the flood-hit state, where 14 districts have been ravaged by the worst deluge in a century.

Reuters photo

New Delhi: More than 38,000 people have been rescued and evacuated from the flood-affected areas in Kerala, the Centre said on Sunday. According to a statement released by the Central government, medical aid has been provided to over 23,000 people while 3,00,000 food packets have been supplied by the Food Processing Ministry.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that over 6.33 lakh people have taken shelter in nearly 3,000 relief camps in the flood-hit state, where 14 districts have been ravaged by the worst deluge in a century.

Meanwhile, the India Metereological Department (IMD) predicted that there will be no heavy rains in the state for the next five days, giving a ray of hope to the distraught people of the state. In a big relief, there was a respite from the rains in most parts of the state today after nearly two weeks of virtually non-stop downpour and the red alert has been lifted in several districts.

The deadly monsoon rains that savaged Kerala has, however, claimed 13 more lives on Sunday, taking the toll to 210 in the last 10 days as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said most of the marooned had been rescued and the focus would now be on their rehabilitation.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has made available 9,300 kilolitres of kerosene to Kerala. An additional 12,000 kilolitres of kerosene will be allocated and the LPG bottling plant in Kochi has been reopened.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has provided 50,000 million tonnes (MT) of food grains. The Department of Consumer Affairs has made arrangements to airlift 100 metric tonnes of pulses by Monday with additional quantities to be sent by train.

The central government has decided to give ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of those killed in the floods and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The compensation will be given from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

(With inputs from agencies)

