PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to review Kerala flood situation; death toll reaches 324

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in Kerala with state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials after his aerial survey was called off on Saturday. The PM, who was scheduled to witness the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala, had to retreat due to bad weather, state government officials said. He was to be accompanied in his survey by CM Vijayan, State Revenue Minister E Chandrasekheran and other top state officials.

PM Modi had reached Kochi early on Saturday morning from Thiruvananthapuram airport for the survey. A murderous monsoon has ravaged the state claiming 324 lives. PM Modi had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening to take stock of the flood situation. He was received by CM Vijayan, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Alphons at Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a telephonic conversation with CM Vijayan.

Here are the updates on the Kerala floods situation:

* Congress leader PC Chacko said, "Thousands and thousands are marooned facing a very severe, critical situation. More emergency evacuation operation is needed. What is being done is appreciable but we need more help from the Centre and other states. Kerala is in distress."

* There have been two contradictory reports on PM Modi's aerial survey being called off. Earlier IANS confirmed that the survey was called off due to bad weather. However, ANI tweeted saying media reports of the news has not been confirmed yet.

* UAE to help Kerala by providing assistance

United Arab Emirates(UAE) to form a committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala. Sheikh Khalifa has instructed the formation of a national emergency committee to provide assistance to the people affected.

* PM Modi arrives in Kochi.

* PM Narendra Modi leaves from Thiruvananthapuram for an aerial survey of flood-affected areas

* Watch the aerial video of flooded Kalady in Kerala

The Kerala CM office had tweeted, "Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. Eighty dams opened, 324 lives lost and 2,23,139 people are in about 150 relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected." Over 80,000 persons, stranded in flood-hit districts, were rescued earlier on Friday, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva regions of Ernakulam district. The state is witnessing the worst flood situation in almost a century. The rains claimed 106 lives on Thursday, August 16, alone. Over 1500 relief camps have been set up across the state.

Many states have extended support for the donations. Delhi government announced that it will donate Rs 10 crores for the relief fund for the flood-affected state. N Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government also announced an assistance of Rs 10 crores for Kerala. Other states which came forward for assistance includes Punjab and Telangana, which announced a donation of Rs 10 crores and Rs 25 crores respectively. CM Vijayan also posted details of the bank account where the donations can be made.

The Defence Ministry has been pumping relief material for rescue operations across Kerala. The ministry provided 1300 life jackets, 571 lifebuoys, 1000 raincoats, 1300 gumboots, 1200 ready-to-eat meal, 1500 food packets, 25 motorised boats and 9 non-motorised boats.

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands. The Indian Army deployed 10 flood relief columns and 10 Engineer Task Forces for the rescue mission in several flood-hit districts.

The Cochin international airport, the seventh busiest in the country, has been shut from August 14 following the heavy downpour. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed despair by the loss of lives and the destruction due to the Kerala floods and the world organisation is following the situation very closely, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The UN "is saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by the floods in India," which is the worst flooding in about 100 years, Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

Asked if India had asked for UN assistance, he said there has been no request for help and added, "as you know India has quite a well-operating machinery to deal with natural disasters". "But of course our country team -- I have been in touch with our Resident Coordinator (Yuri Afanasiev ) they are following closely, they are in touch with partners on the ground," he said.