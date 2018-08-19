Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi demands more funds for relief ops, Kiren Rijiju says 'no politics please'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening reiterated the demand to declare Kerala floods as a national disaster. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief appreciated the move by the central government to allocate Rs 500 crore for the rescue and relief operations in the coastal state, but added that the same was “nowhere near enough”.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said that the government should not “vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering”.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Dear PM, Increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to Rs.500 Cr is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a National Disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering.”

The remark did not go down well with the government as Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, responded saying there should not be any politics in the time of disaster. He further mentioned the steps taken for rescue and relief operations in the state battered by floods and incessant rain.

In time of disaster we all are one.. no politics please

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, “In time of disaster we all are one.. no politics please. Hundreds of rescue teams aided by more than 90 Aircrafts & 500 motorboats, NDRF, Army, Navy, Para-military forces are engaged in massive rescue & relief operations along with the Govt & people of Kerala.”

At least 368 people have lost their lives in the Kerala floods despite war-level rescue operations being conducted by state and central forces, including the Indian Army, Coastguards and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). Over 58,000 people have been rescued across the state till now.

However, the situation is expected to worsen with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rains in Kerala on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kerala and taken stock of the relief and rescue operations.