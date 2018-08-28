Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Chengannur, meets affected families

Thiruvananthapuram: The southern state of Kerala, which was severely hit by devastating floods, is rebuilding itself. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have visited the state to take stock of the relief work that has been going on.

In the latest development, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Kerala on Tuesday. He is on a two-day visit to the flood-affected state.

The Congress chief started his journey by visiting a relief camp in Chengannur.

Earlier in the day, he had arrived at Trivandrum airport.

He will be visiting several flood-hit regions in the state including Alappuzha and Angamaly later today. He will also visit flood-affected areas in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

"I will be in Kerala tomorrow and the day after, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need," the Gandhi scion tweeted on Monday.

Kerala has been witnessing its worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rains and severe floods. The rains and floods have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.