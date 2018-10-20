हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala government trying to pass the buck on Sabarimala issue: Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Saturday accused the Kerala government of not taking the responsibility on the Sabarimala Temple issue and passing the buck to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). 

"There is no place in Sabarimala for social activists or social enthusiasts. Activists are trying to destroy the unity among the communities and destroy faith in religion," Radhakrishnan said.

He said the government should take responsibility for the issue instead of remaining silent.

The minister also accused the Kerala government of being vindictive to people who participated in the protests on the Sabarimala issue.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the then chief justice Dipak Misra, lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

He termed the ongoing war of words between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu as nothing but "streetquarrel."

Earlier, he participated in the "Healthy Food Habits" awareness campaign here.

(With PTI Inputs)

KeralaSabarimalaSabarimala templeAyyappaPon Radhakrishnan

