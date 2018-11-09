हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Union Muslim League

Kerala HC disqualifies MLA KM Shaji for using communal overtones to win 2016 polls

 Justice P D Rajan directed the Kerala Assembly Speaker and the Election Commission to take appropriate action.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA KM Shaji was disqualified on Friday by Kerala High Court for using communal overtones in his 2016 campaign to win the assembly polls.

Disqualifying Shaji, who had won the elections from Azhikode Assembly constituency in 2016, for six years, Justice P D Rajan directed the Kerala Assembly Speaker and the Election Commission to take appropriate action.

The court gave the judgement on a plea filed by LDF candidate M V Nikesh Kumar, who had contested the election against Shaji and lost.

IUML is a partner of the Congress-led opposition UDF in the state.

In his petition, Nikesh Kumar alleged that Shaji secured a win by a margin of 2,287 votes using corrupt practices. He accused Shaji of having violated norms prescribed under various sections of the Representation of the People Act to win the elections.

Nikesh had alleged that an appeal was made to voters by Shaji, who belongs to the Muslim community, his agents and other persons to vote for the UDF candidate on grounds of his religion. He had also charged that pamphlets were circulated in the constituency urging people not to vote for a candidate who is not a believer of the Islamic faith.

IUML said it will take a decision on filing an appeal after getting the judgement copy.

with PTI inputs

Indian Union Muslim LeagueIUMLKM ShajiKerala High courtCommunal overtones2016 Assembly polls

