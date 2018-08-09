हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala issues red alert, educational institutions to remain closed on Friday

As reports of more deaths from different parts of Kerala started coming in, the death toll mounted to 22.

Kerala issues red alert, educational institutions to remain closed on Friday
ANI photo

Thiruvananthapuram: As the flood situation in Kerala worsened, all educational institutions including professional colleges at Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva, Paravur Taluk, and Kadamakkudy will remain closed on Friday. The announcement has been made by the District Collector in the wake of heavy rain that has created havoc and a trail of destruction across the southern state.

As reports of more deaths from different parts of Kerala started coming in, the death toll mounted to 22. While 11 people died in Idukki district, five more deaths were reported from Malappuram district. The deluge caused three deaths in Waynad and two in Kannur.

Union Minister KJ Alphons said, "There have been unprecedented floods in Kerala since yesterday and incessant rains for two weeks. It is the biggest rain we had in 50 years. 22 people died. Armed forces to fly to Kerala immediately, 6 central rescue teams already there. All the dams opened,"

To tackle the situation, Army and an NDRF rescue team have been stationed. "Six flood rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad to carry out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) work," NDRF said.

Army has been deployed in three columns of an approximate strength of 75 persons each at Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad. Two additional columns have been requisitioned and are moving to Kozikode and Malappuram. Three Engineer Task Force will also be stationed.

Over 100 houses have been vacated and 12 camps have been urgently opened as flood situation has worsened in Kerala. Officers of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Department could be seen rescuing people from low-lying residential areas using boats as water has entered their houses in Pathalam in Ernakulam. Southern Naval Command has, meanwhile, sent four diving teams and one Sea King helicopter to Wayanad for evacuating stranded people.

Kerala state electricity board has issued a third red alert in Idukki reservoir. The dam will be opened on Friday morning to maintain the water level. At 4 pm on Thursday, the water level was 2399.56 ft. Around 951 people have been rehabilitated in the Paravur Taluk district as the low-lying residential areas like Pathalam Eloor have been submerged in water.

Tags:
KeralaKerala floodKerala rain

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close