Kerala 'Love-Jihad' hearing: Loud arguments, reference to BJP irks Supreme Court

New Delhi: The hearing of 'Love-Jihad' in the Supreme Court on Monday turned unpleasant after loid arguments and the petitioner's counsel referring to BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, implying a larger political motive.

The top court abruptly stopped the hearing saying it would not accept submissions unrelated to the matter and adjourned the hearing to October 30.

The high-pitched war of words between the two lawyers – senior lawyer Dushayant Dave appearing for Kerala Muslim man Hadiya, whose marriage to Shafin Jahan was annulled, and additional solicitor general Maninder Singh appearing for National Investigation Agency (NIA) – soon turned ugly.

Dave's reference to the names of Shah and Adityanath irked the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

"Yogi Adityanath spoke of 'love jihad' in Kerala... this court should know the ground realities," Dave said, adding that Shah had also visited Kerala.

"Unless a political personality's conduct directly affects this case, let us keep it out of here. We do not have to bring the extra-legal authority here who is unrelated," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

Singh vehemently opposed Dave's submission and said this was "politics" and the senior lawyer was "browbeating" the court which was "obnoxious and unpardonable".

