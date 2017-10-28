Kerala 'love jihad': Women's panel asks for police report on Hadiya video plea

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Hadiya's video plea asking to save her life emerged, Kerala’s State Women Commission directed the Kottayam Superintendent of Police to conduct necessary inquiries and submit a report on the 25-year-old’s current condition.

On Thursday, activist Rahul Eashwar released a video where Hadiya can be heard saying, “You need to get me out...I will be killed anytime, tomorrow or the day after, I am sure.”

“I know my father is getting angry. When I walk, he is hitting and kicking me. If my head or any other part of my body hits somewhere and I die,” she says in the video shot on August 17.

A homeopathic doctor, Hadiya converted to Islam last year after her marriage with Shafin Jahan.

Known as Akhila Ashokan before her marriage, was put in the protective custody of her parents after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage with Shafin Jahan on charges of 'love jihad'.

Her father alleges that she was forcefully converted by her friends.

She reportedly has not been allowed to step out of her house ever since the high court gave her custody to her parents, with police officers stationed outside her house round the clock.

The Supreme Court had ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out if there is a pattern of ‘love jihad’ in the case. The apex court had also questioned how a High Court can annul the marriage between two consenting adults.

Earlier, Eashwar had released another video where Hadiya was saying, “Is this how I should live? Is this my life?”