UAE lottery

Kerala man buys lottery ticket before leaving UAE, wins Rs 13 crore

An Indian who recently left UAE to return to his hometown in India had a lifetime surprise, thanks to a lottery ticket. Before leaving Abu Dhabi, the man thought of trying his luck at lottery, and purchased a ticket before boarding his home-bound flight. And guess what. The ticket got him a whopping 19 lakh US Dollar, approximately Rs 13 crore.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, Tojo Mathew of Kerala worked in Abu Dhabi as a civil engineer. He left the UAE on June 24 and just before leaving, he bought a lottery ticket. He got the news about his lottery win on Tuesday.

He told Khaleej Times that he was leaving UAE to be with his wife, who recently got a job in New Delhi. Mathew said that he did not believe it when he first got the news about the lottery win. He will use the money to construct his own house in his hometown.

Apart from Mathew, nine others won lottery worth 27,000 US Dollar. Among the winners are five Indians, one Pakistani and one Kuwaiti national.

UAE lotteryLottery winUAE lottery winKerala man lottery win

