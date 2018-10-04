Kerala MeT dept issues fresh alert, heavy rainfall likely this week

After a red alert was issued due to rainfall predictions in Kerala, the state's Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the next five days may see the increase in rainfall.

Director of Kerala Meteorological Department K Santosh said that a district wise warning has been issued and fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea for the next two to four days, news agency ANI reported.

Explaining the cyclonic influence over the state Santosh said that the rainfall is likely to intensify further into a depression in the subsequent 36 hours.

"It will then move northwestwards and develop into a cyclonic storm and again move in the northwest direction towards Oman Coast," Santosh added.

Santosh also added that a low-pressure area is expected to form over Southeast Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours.

"Under the influence of cyclonic circulation which is lying over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep Maldives area, a low-pressure area is expected to form over Southeast Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep during next 24 hours," he said.

The authorities earlier on Thursday opened the shutters of the Malampuzha dam in Palakkad in view of Indian Meteorological Department's warning of very heavy rainfall in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu by the weekend.

According to ANI, four shutters of Malampuzha dam were opened by 9 cm each.

The IMD had on Wednesday issued ''heavy to very heavy'' rainfall warning in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that the IMD had issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast.

The Chief Minister further said that a red alert had been issued for three districts for Sunday, October 7.

The state government also asked the Centre for five companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

He said that fishermen have also been asked to reach safer coast by Friday, October 5, in the wake of the alert issued by the IMD.

Addressing mediapersons, the Kerala Chief Minister said, “Fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by October 5. A warning has been issued. Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7.”

“Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We have sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of NDRF,” Vijayan further said.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister, administrations in different districts have already been alerted and have also been asked to take all necessary actions to handle the crisis. “District administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji,” said Vijayan.

“IMD has issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian sea close to Sri Lankan coast. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep,” he further said.

Last month, Kerala witnessed incessant rain and worst floods in a century. The deadly monsoon rains savaged the state with heavy rain and severe floods. The rain and floods claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

(With Agency Inputs)