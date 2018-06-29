हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala elections

Kerala MLAs spent over 50% more than the limit in polls in last 5 years

Among the Southern States which have gone for elections in the last 5 years (2013-2018), it has been observed that MLAs have spent the most on the vehicles used for the campaign.

NEW DELHI: As per the election expenditure and vote share of 907 out of 922 MLAs from southern states, it has been found that MLAs of Kerala spent more than 50 per cent of their expenditure limit. The analysis of the election expenditure was done by Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch. The states from South India which were analysed included Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and a Union Territory Puducherry. 

Among the Southern States which have gone for elections in the last 5 years (2013-2018), it has been observed that MLAs have spent the most on the vehicles used for the campaign. It has also been found that they spent only 8 per cent of their funds on campaigning through print and electronic media. Election Expenditure of Karnataka has not been included in this analysis.

None of the political parties or alliances who formed the government in the last five years in South India have won with more than 50 per cent of vote share. Among these, Andhra Pradesh has the highest vote share by an elected government i.e. 49.9 per cent while Telangana has the lowest i.e. 43.3 per cent. 

Out of 1356 MLAs all over India with declared criminal cases, 128 have declared cases related to electoral malpractices such as bribery, undue influence or personation at an election, illegal payments in connection with elections, etc. Out of these 128 MLAs, 44are from the Southern region. Among these 44 MLAs, 20 are from Karnataka, 11 from Tamil Nadu, 6 from Telangana, 5 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Puducherry.

41 out these 44 MLAs have won with more than 40% of vote share in their respective constituencies.

