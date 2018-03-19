Kerala MP’s wife Nisha Jose alleges sexual harassment in memoir, sparks row

Kerala Congress chief KM Mani’s daughter-in-law Nisha Jose has sparked a row with the release of her memoir 'The Other Side of This Life - Snippets of my life as a Politician's Wife'. An incident about an alleged sexual harassment faced by Nisha during a train journey has become an issue of debate.

Without naming anyone, Nisha, wife of parliamentarian Jose Mani, has alleged that another politician from Kerala “crossed the Lakshman Rekha” during a train journey with her in 2012. She alleged that the man touched her feet accidentally on several occasions.

She has further mentioned that she complained about the same to the train ticket examiner (TTE), who refused to help her. The TTE allegedly told Nisha that he feared being in trouble if he acted against the accused. She writes that the railways official asked her to solve the issue amicably as they are “political allies”.

The revelations in her memoir has not gone down well with Kerala MLA PC George’s son Shone George, who has demanded that the name of the person involved must be revealed. He has in fact filed a police complaint saying that people are raising questions on him as Nisha has not revealed the name of the person who allegedly harassed her sexually.

According to reports, both Nisha and George worked for the Kerala unit of Congress when the alleged incident took place. Shone George and his family have alleged that the incident has been highlighted by Nisha for the promotion of her memoir.

Recalling the incident, Nisha has written that the man, who introduced himself to her as politician's son, first approached her when she was waiting on a railway station. Even after boarding the train, the man allegedly continued to make attempt to strike conversation, writes Nisha. He then allegedly crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha', following which she gave him a firm response and later informed her husband about the incident.