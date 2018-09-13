Kerala nun rape: Assembly ethics committee to examine PC George's 'prostitute' remark

Days after Independent MLA PC George accused raped Kerala nun of being a prostitute, the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday said the ethics committee will examine the remarks.

"If there is any complaint against any MLA, member or a minister inside or outside the Assembly, the ethics committee is bound to examine the matter and submit a report to the Speaker," said Sreeramakrishnan.

In a shocking statement, George had on September 8 said there was no doubt that the nun, who was allegedly raped by Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese, is a prostitute. Pointing a finger at the nun, George said that she had enjoyed the act for 12 times but the 13th time she had alleged it rape. He questioned why she had not filed a complaint when she was raped for the first time.

He said, "No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?"

On Wednesday, facing vehement criticism for his remark on the nun, George said he regretted using abusive language against the woman.

Expressing deep regret over his choice of words for the nun, the Kerala lawmaker said, ''Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it."

George also called for the immediate arrest of the accused in the case if there is evidence against him. However, the Kerala lawmaker said that the victim in the case was not a nun.

''According to me, she isn't a nun. To refer to any woman as a prostitute is wrong. I shouldn't have used that word. But I strongly stand by other statements that I made regarding that woman,'' George said.

The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016. Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had alleged that the nun was facing discrimination after levelling the charges and was not getting support from the Church.

Earlier, a group of five nuns from a convent in Kottayam, to which the victim belonged, had said they would initiate legal action against George.