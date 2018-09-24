हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala nun rape

Kerala nun rape case: Accused ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till October 6

On Saturday, Franco Mulakkal was sent to a two-day police custody. His bail application was also dismissed by the court.

Kerala nun rape case: Accused ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till October 6

Kottayam: Former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has on Monday been sent to judicial custody till October 6. The order came from Pala Judicial Magistrate Court. Franco Mulakkal was on Saturday sent to a two-day police custody.

Meanwhile, on demand of the government seeking more time, the Kerala High Court has set Thursday, September 27 to consider the bail application of the ex-bishop.

The state police, in its remand report, had said that Mulakkal came to the convent with the intention of sexually assaulting the victim. On May 5, 2014, he illegally confined her in room no. 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm and subjected her to unnatural sexual assault.

They had added that he threatened the victim of dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. He raped her on the next day (May 6, 2014) as well.

Between 2014 to 2016, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room, said the report.

The former bishop was arrested on Friday after three days of intense grilling by Kerala police. Franco Mulakkal has, however, refuted the allegations, terming them 'baseless and concocted'.

On Thursday, Bishop Mulakkal, who was in charge of the Jalandhar diocese, was relieved of his pastoral duties by Pope Francis after he wrote to the Pope, expressing his desire to 'temporarily step aside' from the responsibilities of the diocese to fight his case.

Kerala nun rape, Kerala bishop, Franco Mulakkal, Judicial Custody

