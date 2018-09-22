हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala nun rape case: Accused ex-bishop sent to police custody till September 24

According to police, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room, between 2014 to 2016.

Kerala nun rape case: Accused ex-bishop sent to police custody till September 24

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has on Saturday been sent to police custody till 24 September. His bail application has been dismissed by the court.

The state police, in its remand report, said that Mulakkal came to the convent with the intention of sexually assaulting the victim. On 5 May 2014, he illegally confined her in room no. 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm and subjected her to unnatural sexual assault.

They added that he threatened the victim of dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. He raped her on the next day (6 May, 2014) as well.

Between 2014 to 2016, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room, said the report.

Mulakkal has, however, refuted the allegations, terming them 'baseless and concocted'.

On Thursday, Bishop Mulakkal, who was in charge of the Jalandhar diocese, was relieved of his pastoral duties by Pope Francis after he wrote to the Pope, expressing his desire to 'temporarily step aside' from the responsibilities of the diocese to fight his case.

