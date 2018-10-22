Kerala nun rape case: 'Have no faith in Punjab Police,' says family of priest found dead

The family of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was found dead in Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshairpur is urging that his body be brought to Alappuzha. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was a prime witness in the rape case filed by a nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala. Police said that he was found dead under 'mysterious circumstances'.

"Have no faith in Punjab Police.Want to bring the body to Alappuzha and bury it. If they want to do postmortem without letting us know, is there any guarantee that it'll be done without foul play," Brother of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara said.

Relatives of the priest in Kerala said Kattuthara was concerned about his safety after coming out openly against the bishop. Besides a thorough probe into his death, they want that the postmortem be conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College.

The 62-year-old priest was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. However, the police confirmed that no visible injury marks were found on the body.

The brother of the nun who has levelled rape allegations against the Bishop has also called her death a pre-planned murder. "I think it is a pre-planned murder. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara had said that his life was under threat. An investigation should be conducted into his death. All witnesses should be given police protection," brother of the Kerala nun said.

Father Kattuthara was transferred 15 days back to the church at Dasuya. He was staying in the premises of the church.

Priest Kattuthara had testified against Bishop Mulakkal, who is facing allegations of raping a nun. In her complaint to the Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged that Bishop Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions. However, Mulakkal has denied the charges as "baseless and concocted," insisting she levelled those as the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.