Kerala nun rape case

Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar nun asks police to shift complainants, witnesses to safer government facility

The nun has also demanded specific security arrangements for nuns like night vision cameras and proper lighting on road.

Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar nun asks police to shift complainants, witnesses to safer government facility

The Mother Superior General of Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar, has written to the Punjab police to shift the complainant and witness nuns in the Kerala nun rape case to a safer government facility, as reported by news agency ANI on Friday.

The nun has also demanded specific security arrangements for nuns like night vision cameras and proper lighting on road.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is facing rape charges for allegedly raping a nun repeatedly. He was arrested in September but was released three weeks later on conditional bail.

In her complaint to the Kottayam police in June, the nun had alleged that Mulakkal raped her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploited her on several occasions. However, Mulakkal has denied the charges.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syro Malabar Church warned and sought an explanation from Father Augustine Vattoly, a priest, for extending support to the nuns who had protested against Mulakkal.

The Church, in a letter to Vattoly, has warned him of "ecclesiastical" consequences for organising a dharna in front of the Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram in support of the nuns.

"I am told that such actions by a priest will seriously injure the good of the Church in public and will cause scandal among the faithful," said the letter by Mar Jacob Manathodath of Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

"I strongly prohibit you from organising and attending dharna and similar activities. Disobedience will incur ecclesiastical actions as per norms of Church law," the letter said and asked Vattoly to give a written explanation for his "actions".

Kerala had witnessed massive protests in September demanding the arrest of Mulakkal. Four nuns had defied the Church and joined protests even as their congregation publicly condemned them for standing up for the victim nun. However, Mulakkal was welcomed by his supporters with garlands and rose petals when he arrived in Jalandhar after he was granted conditional bail in the case. He had given up his pastoral duties of Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus and transferred his administrative powers to Bishop Agnelo Gracious

Kerala nun rape caseKerala rape case

