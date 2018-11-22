Kerala nun rape: Priest warned by church for protesting against accused bishop

Thiruvananthapuram: A priest in Kerala, who held a protest against bishop - Franco Mulakkal - accused of raping a nun, was given a warning by the church. Father Augustine Vattoly, convenor of ‘Save our Sisters' campaign, was warned on November 14.

Father Vattoly co-ordinated the protest but he himself did not reportedly take part in it. He was warned of ecclesiastical action in case of disobedience by the church

#KeralaNunRapeCase: Father Augustine Vattoly, convenor of ‘Save our Sisters’ campaign, was prohibited by church from holding protests on Nov 14 & was warned of ecclesiastical action in case of disobedience. Father Vattoly reportedly coordinated the protest but didn't participate pic.twitter.com/4PC3AxHkQi — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018

Accused bishop Mulakkal was arrested on September 21 after three days of questioning. On September 24, he was sent to two weeks judicial custody.

The Kerala High Court on October 3 had rejected the bail plea of Mulakkal.

As per reports, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex 13 times in the same room between 2014 to 2016.

Mulakkal is the first bishop in the country to be sent to jail on charges of rape.