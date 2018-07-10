हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Plus 2 Results 2018 declared at dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in; Overall pass percentage 83.75

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examination (DHSE) has released the results for Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Examination (VHSE) Results – 2018 on Tuesday evening. Candidates can view their results of keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. 

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Examination (DHSE) has released the results for Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Examination (VHSE) Results – 2018 on Tuesday evening. Candidates can view their results of keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. 

The overall pass percentage stood as 83.75. A total of 180 candidates secured full score in Plus 2 examination. Kannur district recorded the highest pass percentage while Pathanamthitta district recorded lowest pass percentage.

Here's how to check your Kerala Plus 2 Results 2018:
1. Visit dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in 
2. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and hit submit
3. Kerala Plus 2 Results 2018 will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout and keep it for further reference.

The Plus Two SAY exams began on June 5 for candidates who were not able to clear the board exams in the first attempt. 

 

