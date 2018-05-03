Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 out | Check now

Latest update: Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 declared, overall pass percentage 97.84

Kochi: Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 10th Exam Results has been postponed by half an hour, to 10:30 am, by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE). The exam results will be declared on its official websites keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Class 10 exams were held between March 7 and 28, with more that 4,40,000 students appearing for it.

Candidates can also check the Kerala SSLC Class 10 results at kerala.indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.nic.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in

Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has rolled out an app on Google Play where the Kerala SSLC Result 2018 will be posted. The app is called 'Saphalam'.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2018

1. Log on to one of the websites mentioned above.

2. Click on the results tabs

3. On the new page, enter you Registration Number and Date of Birth

4. Click on 'Get results'. The results will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the results with them.

In 2017, over 450,000 students appeared for the exam in 2017 and the overall pass percentage was 95.98.

This year, the Kerala Board SSLC Exam was reportedly held in nearly 3000 exam centres across the state.