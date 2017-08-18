close
Kerala Tourism Website Comes to Limelight Yet Again

The website of Kerala Tourism has bagged more than 20 prestigious national and international awards. Seeing the potential of videos, Kerala Tourism went on to set up its own channel on YouTube as early as in 2009.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 13:33
Kerala Tourism Website Comes to Limelight Yet Again

Thiruvananthapuram: The website of Kerala Tourism is yet again in the spotlight with its new video gallery attracting millions of visitors every month.

A pioneer in using digital tools, Kerala Tourism had started using videos in ICT (Information and Communication Technology) campaigns almost two decades ago.

It sent its first video clip via email as early as in 1998 when most organizations had not even thought of owning a website.

The website of Kerala Tourism has bagged more than 20 prestigious national and international awards. Seeing the potential of videos, Kerala Tourism went on to set up its own channel on YouTube as early as in 2009.

This channel contains more than 3000 video clips and movies showcasing the various tourist attractions in Kerala.

Following website renovation, a total of 100 videos from this extensive collection have been added to the Kerala Tourism website and this has led to the website garnering record hits in such a brief period of time.

Moreover, the gallery is not static. At least one new video of Kerala Tourism is added to it every week. These videos are grouped under various headings — natural beauty, travel experiences, adventure tourism, tourism infrastructure, local healthcare, cuisine and so forth.

Besides video gallery, Kerala Tourism website also offers a vast array of topics which are of utmost interest and beneficial to the tourists planning for a holiday in Kerala.

These include the tour planner, places to visit, things to do in Kerala, a picture gallery, message board, Kerala experiences such as Ayurveda, Kerala cuisine, festivals and so forth.

About Kerala Tourism Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala popularly known as Kerala Tourism spearheads the promotion of Kerala, state of the Republic of India.

Kerala is famous for backwaters, beaches, hill stations, Ayurveda, martial arts, performing arts and so forth.

