Kerala

Kerala: Women describe ordeal after forced to return before reaching Sabarimala temple

The two women -- a reporter from Hyderabad and an activist from Kerala -- described their ordeal when they reached the Sabarimala hilltop along with a security ring.

Kerala: Women describe ordeal after forced to return before reaching Sabarimala temple

Moments after the two women, of the menstrual age group, were forced to return on Friday before reaching the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala following massive protests by devotees, the women expressed their experience near the temple premises. 

The two women -- a reporter from Hyderabad and an activist from Kerala -- described their ordeal when they reached the Sabarimala hilltop along with a security ring.

The journalist Kavitha Jakkal thanked the police and the people who supported their attempt and said she felt proud of it. She also said that they had faced a dangerous situation after reaching the hilltop. However, she added that she will again make an attempt to enter the premises. "Thank you for supporting us. We're feeling proud. You've seen what dangerous situation we faced," said Kavitha.

The activist, Rehana Fatima, alleged that it was the people and not the devotees who wanted to disrupt peace and so stopped them from entering the premises of the temple. She said, "People, not the devotees, who want to disrupt peace didn't allow us to enter. I want to know what was the reason. Tell me, in which way one needs to be a devotee. You tell me that first & then I will tell you if I'm a devotee or not."

"I don't know what happened to my children. My life is also in danger. But they (police) have said that they will provide protection. That is why I am going back," she further said.

Her house in Kochi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. 

Kerala Inspector General (IG) S Sreejith heading a team of police personnel providing security cover to the women assured the protesting devotees chanting Ayyappa mantra that they would not like to move forward to the Sannidhanam with the women, hurting the sentiments of devotees.

"We had brought them till temple premises but tantri and priest refused to open temple for them. If the temple isn't open we're helpless. While we were waiting, tantri informed me that if we attempt to take the women ahead they would close the temple. It's a ritualistic disaster. We took them up to temple and gave them protection but 'darshan' is something which can be done with the consent of priest. We will give them whatever protection they want," said Sreejith.

Reacting on the attempt made by the two women, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, "We met the Governor & explained to him the current situation. Not only Hindus but people from all religions are going there. Everyone is worried. The woman activist (Rehana Fatima) was given a police uniform. It was wrong. Sabarimala is not a tourist spot, only devotees go there. Right now what Kerala police is doing is wrong. Had there been our govt we would've handled the situation better. We would've talked to devotees, there would've been no violence."

Amid mounting pressure, Devaswom Minster Kadakampally Surendran said in Thiruvananthapuram the activists should not try to make a holy land of Lord Ayyappa a place to prove their strength. Devotees, who have come to the temple from various parts of the country, said they would not allow the women to go to the shrine.

Their attempt to reach the shrine came a day after a New Delhi-based woman reporter of a foreign media outlet made a bid to visit the temple. On Thursday, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway by devotees opposing the entry of women of menstrual age into the hill shrine.

The journalist accompanied by a male colleague, a foreigner, descended the hills from Marakkoottam area in the face of mounting protests.
A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her from trekking and forced her to climb down the hills.

There have been strong protests by devotees opposing the entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

