Kerala's decision to implement SC order on Sabarimala unfortunate: RSS

Sabarimala: The RSS on Wednesday said that the Kerala Government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's judgment on Sabarimala Temple does not take into consideration the sentiments of the devotees.

Calling the order unfortunate, RSS said, "Unfortunately, the Kerala Government has taken steps to implement the judgment with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration."

The Sangh said that it has called upon all the stakeholders to come together to analyse and address the issue so that they can convey their concerns on their right to worship.

It said, "While SC judgment should be respected, RSS calls upon all the stakeholders to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial options also. They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith."

Rejecting the Opposition demand to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order, allowing women of all age groups into Sabarimala, the Kerala government earlier in the day said it would implement the verdict in the coming pilgrim season itself.

A high-level meeting here of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Lord Ayyappa temple, also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims visiting the hill shrine when it opens for the annual pilgrimage season on October 16.

