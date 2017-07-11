Key Opposition meet today to evolve strategy for vice presidential polls, Janata Dal United not to attend

New Delhi: The Opposition parties will meet on Tuesday in the national capital to evolve a strategy for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

The meeting has been convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Apart from Congress, other parties including, RJD, TMC, Left, DMK, NCP, SP and BSP are expected to take part in the meeting.

Importantly, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal United will not attend today's crucial meet.

The process of filing of nominations for the vice presidential poll started on 4th of this month and will end on July 18.

The government and the opposition have so far not taken any names of possible candidates for the Vice President post.

The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two successive spells, comes to an end on August 10.

The electoral college, which votes for the vice president, consists of elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha, Shumsher K. Sheriff is the returning officer for the elections.

The polling will take place on August 5 and counting will be held on the same day.