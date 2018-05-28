Khajuraho is India’s hottest as country reels under intense heat wave

The highest maximum temperature for the season in India was recorded in Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The temperature recorded in Khajuraho was 47.2 degree Celsius. Soaring temperatures were also recorded in Damoh (46.5 degree celsius), Gwalior (46.6 degree celsius) and Shajapur (46.7 degree celsius) in Madhya Pradesh.

The situation was similar in Rajasthan, where highest temperature of 47 degree Celsius was recorded in Karauli. Similar temperature was recorded in Sawai Madhopur district and Barmer.

Blistering heat has swept several parts of the country for the past 8-10 days, causing immense trouble to people.

In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi registered the hottest temperature at 46.6 degrees Celsius while Lucknow had a moderate temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological (MeT) department, rain/ thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and weather is most likely to remain dry over western UP.

The MeT department has warned that thunderstorm/dust-storm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The districts are Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddarthnagar, Balrampur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sitapur, Hardoi and the adjoining areas.

