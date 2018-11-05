हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khalistani terrorists

Khalistani terrorists establish base in UAE to spread terror in Punjab: NIA sources

The Khalistani terrorists are carrying out their nefarious anti-India agenda from UAE, the NIA sources claimed.

NEW DELHI: Raising an alarm for the Indian security agencies, the sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have claimed that the Khalistani terrorists have established their base outside the country to carry out their nefarious anti-India agenda.

According to the NIA sources, the Khalistani terrorists have established a new base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and started regrouping themselves.

The Sikh terror group wants to revive militancy in Punjab, the NIA sources told Zee News.

The group's anti-India activities are being carried out from a prominent shooting club in the UAE, they said.

Some terrorists linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) were recently nabbed by Punjab Police and, during their interrogation, they revealed their links to the shooting club in the UAE.

Several history-sheeters and notorious criminals in Punjab were given money to eliminate influential leaders of other religions to spread communal tension across the state.

It may be recalled that the NIA had sometimes back urged the Union Home Ministry to ban the KLF, which was responsible for militancy in the mid-eighties and early nineties.  

The NIA found that the members of the KLF were targeting the RSS leaders in the state and gathered credible actionable evidence to suggest that it was attempting to revive militancy in Punjab.

Earlier this year, the apex anti-terror agency filed two chargesheets against 15 people, including a few Khalistani terrorists, for killing a pastor and an RSS leader in Ludhiana last year.

In its chargesheets, filed in a special court in Mohali, the probe agency said the conspiracy to kill these two persons had its foot-prints in several countries including, Pakistan, Australia, France, Italy, the UK and the UAE.

It has named Harmeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gursharanbir Singh, Gurjant Singh Dhillon — who are suspected to be in Pakistan, Italy, the UK and Australia respectively - in the chargesheets filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, 1959.

