Kharge challenges govt's decision to send CBI chief on leave in SC, terms move as 'illegal'

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing row involving the top bosses of the Central Bureau of Investigation, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision of sending CBI director Alok Verma on leave. He said the order was 'illegal' and was in violation of the CBI Act.

In his petition, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said only the three-member committee of leader of opposition, prime minister and the Chief Justice of India can take a decision on the appointment or removal of the CBI director as per the act.

He also said that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has no power to act against the CBI director.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suo moto action of sending CBI director Alok Verma on leave is illegal and is in violation of the CBI Act," Kharge told PTI while confirming that he had moved a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard.

Party sources said the Congress had asked Kharge, who is a member of the committee, to file a petition in this regard.

In an unprecedented development, the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim head of the investigative agency and sent the top three agency bosses - CBI Director Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Additional Director AK Sharma - on leave. Several top CBI officers investigating sensitive cases were also transferred.

Earlier this month, an FIR against Asthana and Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who is in the CBI custody in an alleged bribery case, was registered. The FIR was lodged on a written complaint of Satish Babu Sana on October 15. It alleged that Kumar, the IO in a case, was repeatedly calling him to the CBI office to harass and compel him to pay a bribe of Rs 5 crore for giving him a clean chit.

Asthana and Kumar both challenged the FIR in the Delhi High Court, which later ordered CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings against Asthana.

