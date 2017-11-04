Khichdi enters Guinness Book of World Records! Chefs cook, Ramdev adds the 'tadka'

NEW DELHI: India's very own Khichdi has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. A team led by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked about 918 kgs of khichdi at the World Food India and made the world record.

The dish was prepared using multigrains like rice, pulses, coarse cereals and vegetables in a giant 1,200 kg wok. Yoga guru Ramdev added the 'tadka' to the dish. The khichdi will be distributed to orphans by Akshaya Patra Foundation and Gurudwara to about 60,000 people.

Khichdi is Indian super food. It's healthy, complete, Satvik & nutritious. Indian masalas & Patanjali Ghee makes it delicious _ pic.twitter.com/x5tnRWGPJ1 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 4, 2017

Officials from the Guinness World Records were yet to ascertain if a record had been made.

Several politicians including Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Minister and Minister of State for Food Processing Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti took part in making the khichdi. Promoting the traditional Indian dish, Kaur said: "It is a wholesome food as it contains most of the nutrients. It also symbolises the country's unity in diversity."

Denmark Food Minister Esben Lunde Larsen, ITC CEO Sanjiv Puri, Tata Chemicals COO of the consumer business Rich Arora, LT Foods Chairman Vijay Arora and Akshaya Patra Foundation officials were also present at the event.

The night-long preparation was supervised by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Other leading chefs including Imtiaz Qureshi, Ranveer Brar, Sudhir Sibal, Rakesh Sethi, Akshay Nayyar, Satish Gowda helped in the cooking. Qureshi, master chef at ITC Hotels, praised the government's initiative to promote Indian foods like khichadi and recognise the talent of Indian chefs.

The mega khichdi preparation was part of the Great Indian Food Street at the global event that features traditional food from more than 20 states states.