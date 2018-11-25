KIIT University eve-teasing: 5 detained after clashes between two groups of students

At least five people have been detained after clashes took place between two groups of students at KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as reported by news agency ANI on Sunday.

According to ANI, Section 144 has been imposed. ANI also said that the scuffle broke out allegedly when a second-year B-Tech student passed lewd comments at a fifth-year law student.

According to a statement released by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) university, the groups clashed on Saturday over an issue of eve-teasing on November 23. Following the clashes, a few students received minor injuries but were discharged after first aid. The university clarified that rumours of fatality are false.

The university, as a precautionary measure, has vacated two of its affected hostels. However, the university hasn't been closed Sine Die and classes are functioning normally, added the statement.

The university has a policy of zero tolerance towards such unruly actions and necessary steps have been taken from the side of the authorities, the statement added further.

"Students belonging to two groups clashed last evening over an issue of eve-teasing on November 23. As a precautionary measure, two hostels affected have been vacated by the University authorities. As it is a matter of clash between two groups of students, the University has not been closed Sine Die and the classes of various schools are functioning normally," according to the statement.

"A few students received minor injuries in the clash. They have been discharged after the first-aid. Rumours of fatality are false. KIIT has a policy of zero tolerance towards such unruly actions and necessary steps have been taken from the authorities' side.