King David Hotel - where PM Narendra Modi is staying in Israel - is 'most secure suite in the entire planet'

PM Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Israel, has been housed in one of the most safest suites in Israel.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 10:32
King David Hotel - where PM Narendra Modi is staying in Israel - is &#039;most secure suite in the entire planet&#039;

Jerusalem: PM Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Israel, has been housed in one of the most safest suites in Israel.

According to a Times of India report, the King David Hotel where PM Modi has been housed is secured against bomb attacks, chemical attacks and almost everything.

"Even if the entire hotel is bombed, PM Modi's suite will be untouched, will come down in a pod," Sheldon Ritz, who is the director of operations in King David Hotel, was quoted as saying.

Ritz, who is also the officer in-charge of the entire PM's visit, further stated that they have vacated as many as 110 rooms of the hotel to accommodate PM Modi and his delegation. 

"We have hosted every US President in this century, from Clinton, Bush, Obama and, three weeks ago, Trump. And now we are hosting PM Modi, " he added.

Besides PM Modi's security aspect, Ritz and his staff also took great care of Indian leader's "vegan" food habits.

The hotel made sure the cookies in his suite are eggless and sugarless. Even the flowers are what the Indian delegation wanted.

Giving more details about PM's suite, Ritz said that Modi's suite has its own kitchen just in case his valet is asked to rustle up something for him at the last minute. 

"I believe he is eating Gujarati food," Sheldon Ritz said. 

Ritz himself has been downing Indian food, remembering his childhood in Durban, where he went to an Indian-run hotel management school. 

