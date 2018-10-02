हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIADMK

Kiran Bedi a hurdle in way of development: AIADMK MLA after on stage verbal spat with Lt Governor

Anbalagan said that the MLAs are not given their due respect.

Kiran Bedi a hurdle in way of development: AIADMK MLA after on stage verbal spat with Lt Governor
ANI photo

UPPALAM: After a verbal spat with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on stage during the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in Puducherry's Uppalam, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan on Tuesday termed the former a hurdle in the way of development. He added that the Lt Governor must change her attitude.

Anbalagan further said that the MLAs are not given their due respect. "MLAs aren't at all respected. Everything is conducted in a very undemocratic manner. She should change her attitude. She is the main person standing as a hurdle in way of development here," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, a verbal spat was witnessed on stage between Kiran Bedi and Anbalagan while the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations were going on. The argument broke out during the MLA's speech when he was criticising the functioning of Kiran Bedi while she was present on stage. He claimed that no work been done in his constituency under her. 

In his speech, he began listing out the projects which were promised but have not yet begun. On listening to his objections, Bedi reached out to him to placate him. She tried to assure him that the work will begin. However, the MLA refused to budge. He kept up with his allegations against her and criticising her functioning.

Noticing that the MLA is not ending the speech, Bedi asked the officials to turn off his mic. Angered by the same, the MLA started shouting at the Lt Governor.

Tags:
AIADMKPuducherryKiran BediA Anbalagan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close