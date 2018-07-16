हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi trolled for her tweet congratulating Puducherrians for winning FIFA World Cup

France defeated Croatia to lift the FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy for the second time. Ranked 97th in the world, India had been far from qualifying for the tournament.

France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the title clash of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow on Sunday night. Understandably, fans of Didier Deschamps' side were elated beyond words and scenes of celebrations were seen in cities across Paris as well as among fans elsewhere in the world.

While Puducherry too celebrated the victory with fans coming out on the streets to cheer, it was a tweet from the  Lieutenant Governor of the union territory though that became a party pooper for many. Kiran Bedi, known to make statements that grab headlines more often than not, bolted out a message on the micro-blogging site that left most netizens rather puzzled and quite perturbed. "We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites," she wrote.

For the record, India - ranked 97th in the world - did not play in the tournament. And for the record, Puducherry - then Pondicherry - merged into the Indian Union after being a small French colony in 1962.

 

 

 

 

Netizens sought to remind Bedi about these as they made their views clear on her tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While such messages inundated Bedi's feed, there were also voices of support for her with people commenting on the rich cultural heritage of Puducherry and its people.

 

 

 

On Monday morning, Bedi herself clarified what she had meant with her post from the previous night.

 

 

Bedi was appointed as the  Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on May 22 of 2016.

