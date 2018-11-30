हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Kisan Mukti March: Kejriwal warns Modi govt to implement Swaminathan report before Lok Sabha polls

Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that according to the people of the national capital, the Prime Minister is harmful to Delhi.

Kisan Mukti March: Kejriwal warns Modi govt to implement Swaminathan report before Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Central government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded implementation of the Swaminathan report, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in 2019. 

The Delhi Chief Minister's statement came on the second day of the farmers' protest with several opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah registered their presence.

Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that according to the people of the national capital, the Prime Minister is harmful to Delhi. He further blamed PM Modi of interfering in each and every affair of the national capital.

At least 3,500 farmers on Friday marched towards the Parliament on the second day of Kisan Mukti March.  The farmers, who have been camping at Delhi's Ramlila ground since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street around 10.30 am amid heavy policy deployment. They assembled near Parliament Street police station after they were stopped to move forward.

Arvind KejriwalKisan Mukti MarchNarendra Modi

