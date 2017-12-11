Kissing competition held in Jharkhand in presence of legislator

In a bizarre event, a kissing competition was held in a fair organised for members of tribal community in Jharkhand. And the competition was held in presence of legislator Simon Marandi.

The event was the highlight of the Sido-Kanhu fair held in Littipara block in Pakur district of Jharkhand.

Participants in the kissing competition were married couple from the tribal community, reported Prabhat Khabar.

This fair is organised every year by legislator Simon Marandi. It was attended by several politicians, including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Shyam Yadav.

Other highlights of the event were folk songs and dance.