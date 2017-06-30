close
﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 21:34
KK Venugopal appointed new Attorney General, to take over from Mukul Rohatgi

New Delhi: Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and constitutional expert KK Venugopal has been appointed as a new 15th Attorney General replacing Mukul Rohatgi.

Venugopal was appointed by the Royal Government of Bhutan to serve as the Constitutional adviser for drafting of the Constitution of Bhutan.

In 2015, he was conferred Padma Vibhushan award by Government of India. This is the second-highest civilian honour in India.

He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

President Pranab Mukherjee has approved Venugopal's appointment.

Venugopal held the office of Additional Solicitor General in Morarji Desai's Government.

He also appeared for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani in the Babri demolition case.

