KK Venugopal takes charge as 15th Attorney General of India

Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and constitutional expert KK Venugopal on Monday formally took over as 15th Attorney General, replacing Mukul Rohatgi.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 11:30
New Delhi: Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and constitutional expert KK Venugopal on Monday formally took over as 15th Attorney General, replacing Mukul Rohatgi.

Then Government of India had last week announced his name for the Attorney General's post. 

Venugopal was appointed by the Royal Government of Bhutan to serve as the Constitutional adviser for drafting of the Constitution of Bhutan.

In 2015, he was conferred Padma Vibhushan award by Government of India. This is the second-highest civilian honour in India.

He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

President Pranab Mukherjee had earlier approved Venugopal's appointment.

Venugopal held the office of Additional Solicitor General in Morarji Desai's Government.

He also appeared for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani in the Babri demolition case.

