Know how to watch Zee News on DD Free Dish

Attention! For those who are watching Zee News on DD Free Dish, here's an important announcement.

Zee News is now available on the 9th channel from Zee Anmol due to the change of channel number. However, if you are still unable to watch the Zee News channel, then retune or autoscan your setup box immediately.

For any assistance, you can contact on - 0120-7153304.

You can also WhatsApp on - 9643333111.

You can share this information with the maximum number of people in your network. Thank you!

Here are a few steps to do it -

- Press the 'Menu' button on your remote and a menu will display on your screen

- Select 'Edit Program' and click on 'OK'

- A new menu will open on the screen.

- Select 'Delete All Programs' and click on 'OK'

- Following this, all the old channels will be removed.

- Now to bring in the new channels, press the 'Menu' button again

- Select 'Program Setup' and click on 'OK'

- Next, select the 'Auto Scan' option and click on 'OK'

- Again, a new menu will display on the screen

- Now press the right arrow button and then by using the down arrow button reach the 'Scan Mode' option

- Change the 'FREE' option to 'ALL' and click on 'OK'

Soon the process of auto scan will be visible promptly on your screen. Press the 'Menu' button once again to return to the home screen.

Dear viewers, now you can enjoy a lot more number of channels than before.