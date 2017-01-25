Know how Twitteratis react to Vinay Katiyar's explicit remark about Priyanka Gandhi
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday courted a controversay after he stated that there are prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi.
"Unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners)," he said.
As expected, social media users took to Twitter to comment about the BJP MP's remark he made on female politicians.
Here's how it unfolded on Twitter:
Vinay Katiyar is right
BJP has filmstars, TV actors, comedians as candidates
But Aamir Khan shouldn't interfere in or comment upon politics!
— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 25, 2017
#sharadyadav and #vinaykatiyar....misogyny dose in the morning!!!
— anjilee istwal (@istee) January 25, 2017
Vinay katiyar is exactly the kind of men who go out molesting women in public gatherings like New Year's Eve @sahai_preeti @IYC @OfficeOfRG
— Syed Arshad (@syed_arshadulla) January 25, 2017
When it comes to motor mouths BJP has quite a few #KailashVijayvargiya #Vinaykatiyar #Sakshimaharaj #Sangeetsom #SadhviPragya...such stars
— satyendra (@satyendrakanoji) January 25, 2017
Ashamed with the remark of Vinay Katiyar regarding Priyankaji. This is the true face of BJP..."so called Party with a difference ! "
— Rajani Patil (@RajaniPatil12) January 25, 2017
People like Vinay Katiyar want to see BJP defeated. He should be expelled from the party immediately on his statement on Priyanka.
— Anil Singh (@anilsinghca) January 25, 2017
