Know how Twitteratis react to Vinay Katiyar's explicit remark about Priyanka Gandhi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:51
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday courted a controversay after he stated that there are prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi.

"Unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners)," he said.

As expected, social media users took to Twitter to comment about the BJP MP's remark he made on female politicians. 

Here's how it unfolded on Twitter: 

First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:51

